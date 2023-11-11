Wrestling veteran slams WWE announcer as "boring;" welcomes Kevin Owens as refreshing change to commentary team (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was glad to see Kevin Owens as an announcer on SmackDown instead of Corey Graves.

Graves was not on the SmackDown taping this week. He is taking time off to be with his wife Carmella as they welcomed a baby boy. Owens took up commentary duties this week after seeking permission from General Manager Corey Graves.

During this week's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed it was refreshing to see KO at the commentary table. He made it clear that he had no personal enmity with Graves but found the 39-year-old boring.

The veteran enjoyed watching Owens and felt he had some compelling things to say during the show.

"That's an upgrade to take Corey Graves away from that table. He's the most... I don't wanna say anything bad about him, but he's just boring. At least Kevin Owens said something tonight that was relevant. I mean, Corey Graves doesn't ever say anything," said Mantell. [From 11:00 - 11:25]

Kevin Owens is suspended for his actions on SmackDown

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis allowed Kevin Owens to take up the role of an announcer this week on one condition: he would not engage with anyone physically.

It was going well for KO until Austin Theory and Grayson Waller came out to the middle. The duo ridiculed Owens and even splashed water on him.

This was too much for the Prizefighter as he attacked them on the aisle. Aldis took immediate action and suspended Kevin.

It will be interesting to see how long Owens remains suspended and whether Nick Aldis revokes it anytime soon.

