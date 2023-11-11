We got an action-packed episode of WWE SmackDown tonight with 15-time champ Rey Mysterio being attacked by his teammate. Asuka also attacked her teammates and joined Damage CTRL before taking out Bianca Belair and Charlotte.

Bobby Lashley def. Carlito

Dragon Lee def. Cedric Alexander

LA Knight def. Grayson Waller

Damage CTRL vs. Bianca Belair, Charlotte & Asuka ended in no-contest

SmackDown started with Kevin Owens joining the commentary team to replace Corey Graves for the night. Rey Mysterio came out with the LWO to discuss the United States Championship match at Crown Jewel.

Carlito interrupted him, who said that Santos Escobar was to blame since he left the brass knuckles in the ring for Logan Paul to cheat in the match.

Santos angrily stormed off before Rey and Zelina Vega ran after him. We headed for the first match of the night shortly after.

WWE SmackDown Results (November 10, 2023): Bobby Lashley vs. Carlito

Lashley had the early advantage and tossed Carlito around the ring before hitting the stalling vertical suplex. Carlito blocked the Hurt Lock before he was sent outside and into the ring post before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Carlito got a big dive before Montez Ford interfered, and the rest of LWO started a brawl with Ford and Dawkins. Wilde and Del Toro were sent over the barricades by the Street Profits, and the distraction allowed Lashley to hit the spear and pick up the win in the ring.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Carlito

After the match, Lashley and the Profits attacked Carlito, and Santos refused to help him. Rey came out with a steel chair and chased Lashley and the Profits off before trying to help Carlito up to his feet.

Santos attacked Carlito and Rey before a fight between Mysterio and Escobar broke out. Santos sent Rey into the steel steps, where the former US Champ got his leg stuck.

Santos hit a dropkick on the steps before Vega and the others came in, and Escobar walked off.

Grade: B

Backstage, Santos was seen leaving the arena and, on his way out, said that 'Rey had it coming.'

Bayley was out next on SmackDown and said everything went according to the plan at Crown Jewel. IYO SKY came out with Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai before Bayley asked what Kairi was doing there.

SKY said she had her plan and thanked Sane for helping her retain the title. Bayley ran the footage of herself attacking Kairi before Dakota said that Sane was there to help them, not attack Bayley.

Sane got on the mic and said that she respected her as the leader of Damage CTRL and that she forgave her. Bayley refused to hug her, but the rest of them hugged together before Bianca Belair came out.

Belair said she was still looking to settle the score with Damage CTRL before bringing Charlotte and Asuka to join her. They set up a tag match between the teams before SmackDown moved on.

Dragon Lee vs. Cedric Alexander on WWE SmackDown

Cedric was sent outside with a hurricanrana before Lee hit a big dive. Back in the ring, Lee was tossed into the corner off a counter before they traded strikes in the middle of the ring.

Lee returned with a big snap German Suplex before Cedric got a near fall off another counter. Cedric dodged a running knee and hit a Michinoku Driver for another near fall before Lee came back with a running Asai DDT for the win.

Result: Dragon Lee def. Cedric Alexander

Grade: A

LA Knight was out next and said he got robbed of his title shot, thanks to Jimmy Uso.

He added that if Uso wasn't there, Knight would be the new champ and that he wasn't done with the Bloodline until he beats Roman Reigns for good.

Grayson Waller interrupted him and said he wasn't the guy, but Waller was. Knight made fun of him for being taken down by a Saudi movie star and called him names before a brawl broke out, and Waller was taken down and sent outside.

LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller on WWE SmackDown

Knight was in control early on and hit a neckbreaker before Waller came back with an uppercut and some strikes. The match headed outside, and Knight smacked Waller's head on the announce desk a few times before Grayson turned it around and hit a big dive.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Waller got a single-leg crab before getting an elbow drop from the top rope. Waller took a big back-body drop before Knight got an elbow drop and BFT to pick up the win.

Result: LA Knight def. Grayson Waller

Grade: B

After the match, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory went after Kevin Owens and shoved him down before pouring water on his head. KO was there only as a commentator and ran the risk of being suspended if he got involved in the competition.

However, he still chased them down and hit them with stunners before walking out, possibly to speak with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Jimmy Uso was backstage and threatened LA Knight before he got a call from Roman Reigns.

Damage CTRL vs. Bianca Belair, Charlotte & Asuka on WWE SmackDown

Bayley and Bianca kicked off the match, and the Role Model was sent outside early on before Blair hit a big dive. Back after a break on SmackDown, Sane took down Charlotte off the apron while Bayley isolated Bianca in the ring.

Bayley took a spinebuster before Asuka refused Belair's tag and hit the mist in her face! Asuka attacked Belair before hugging Kairi in the ring. Asuka joined Damage CTRL and attacked Charlotte before the match was called off.

Result: No-contest

Shotzi came out to defend Charlotte but got taken down before SKY hit the moonsault on Charlotte, and Belair took the insane elbow from Kairi.

Grade: B+

