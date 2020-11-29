This past week on SmackDown, Jey Uso tried to inflict damage on Kevin Owens on the orders of Roman Reigns, but Uso was the one who was attacked by Owens.

Paul Heyman, apart from being Roman Reigns' special counsel is also the co-host of Talking Smack, and he was desperate to have a conversation with Kevin Owens, who was one of the scheduled guests. He asked for The Prizefighter to be the first guest but was denied that request by Kayla Braxton, the co-host of Talking Smack.

Kevin Owens sends a message to Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

When Kevin Owens did finally arrive on Talking Smack, Heyman shook the former Universal Champion's hand and said that he has a lot of respect for Owens and knows how dangerous he can be. He also stated that he liked Owens even before he made it to WWE, and specifically liked that he was "too violent", is a "scumbag" and that no tag team partner of Owens can trust him. The Special Counsel of Roman Reigns said that he was looking forward to the "fight" between Owens and Reigns. Kevin Owens then sent a chilling warning to Reigns and Heyman after the Heyman's monologue:

"Are you done? You seem to relish in the fact that I'm sitting here in front of you tonight. After what I did on SmackDown last night you seem to relish the fact that I'm sitting here in front of you today almost like you think this is somehow going to be good for Roman Reigns. Because, Paul, as much as I respect you, as much as I admire you, as much as I've looked up to you for many years, I know you really only work for one person, and it's not Roman Reigns; it's you. If you think me getting involved in this - whatever you want to call it, this thing that you have with Roman Reigns is somehow going to be a positive for him - because you just said it right, 'a champion is only as good as the contenders he puts down'. Let me just tell you this, because everything you've said is absolutely true - just know this, it's not going to be good for Roman or you, because once Roman Reigns finds his b*lls again and stops having his cousin do his dirty work, I'll be there. And you know what I am, Paul? I'm not a good guy, I'm not a bad guy, I'm 'The Guy' who beats Roman Reigns and takes his Universal Championship from him."

Kevin Owens dropped the mic and offered a handshake. Heyman shook the former Universal Champion's hand and said that he's shaking his hand so that he doesn't get hit and said that "he has to carry that message".

Owens leaned into him and whispered into his ear: "you do whatever you have to do, Paul" and left. Heyman was left shocked by the things that Kevin Owens said to him.

