“Good luck!” - WWE star sends message to Bobby Lashley following RAW

Despite getting beat by him on WWE RAW last night, Kevin Owens has some appreciation for Bobby Lashley.

This afternoon on social media, The All Mighty Bobby Lashley took the time to put over the three men's accolades that he defeated last night on WWE RAW. In his tweet, Lashley mentioned that Kevin Owens is a former Universal Champion.

Kevin Owens saw the tweet and took the time to respond, sending thanks to Bobby Lashley for remembering he was a Universal Champion because he feels like the people within WWE have forgotten.

"Bobby, thank you for remembering that I'm a former Universal Champion. Whoever does the little write-ups for the stats on tv during our entrance on Raw never remembers. They know I speak French fluently though... Anyway, so happy to have you in this match buddy! Good luck! *smiley face*," Kevin Owens tweeted.

Bobby Lashley's dominant performance on RAW turned Day 1's WWE Championship match from a triple threat to a fatal four-way

Last night was another chapter in the resurgence of The All Mighty Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW.

Lashley has taken a backseat as of late after dropping the WWE Championship on RAW to Big E a few months ago, but it's apparent the company has chosen to shift gears heading into WWE Day 1.

With Bobby Lashley defeating Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Big E in three separate matches last night, it would be hard to argue against the fact that he deserves to be in the WWE Championship picture once again.

Will Lashley leave Day 1 as WWE Champion? We'll find out soon enough.

What did you think of WWE RAW last night? Are you looking forward to the fatal four-way for the WWE Championship at Day 1? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

