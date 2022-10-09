Kevin Owens sends a two-word message to Liv Morgan following her crushing loss at WWE Extreme Rules 

Kevin Owens sent a message to Liv Morgan following her SmackDown Women's Title loss at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

Morgan clashed with Ronda Rousey in the Premium Live Event's titular match. The violent affair saw both women go to extreme lengths to best each other. However, despite her herculean efforts, Liv Morgan eventually fell short of winning after Rousey forced her to tap out after trapping her in an Armbar.

Fans in Philadelphia were disappointed with the outcome as they were mainly on Morgan's side throughout the encounter.

Post-match, there was an outpouring of love and support for her on Twitter, with Kevin Owens also coming forward to send her a heartfelt message. The former WWE Universal Champion sent a short but sweet message to Morgan, saying she "rules."

"Liv rules. #ExtremeRules," tweeted Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter has rarely shied away from sending words of appreciation to his colleagues and friends on social media. His words will surely infuse positive energy into Liv Morgan.

Though her time as the SmackDown Women's Champion was limited, it's safe to say Morgan would be looking to win her title back.

Ronda Rousey is now the face of WWE SmackDown's women's division

The Baddest Woman on the Planet successfully avenged her SummerSlam 2022 loss to Liv Morgan by winning the title at Extreme Rules.

Fans have seen a new, edgier, meaner, and sadistic side to Rousey in recent weeks, which was on full display on the Saturday night show, where she brutalized her opponent.

Her win has opened up doors for many matches in the global juggernaut, apart from a possible rematch with Morgan. One bout that fans haven't seen yet is between Rousey and her friend, Shayna Baszler.

Now that Ronda Rousey is on the top, it'll be interesting to see if WWE goes ahead and books this dream clash.

