Kevin Owens sends a message to Naomi after defeating Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens continued his wave of momentum on this week's WWE SmackDown, where he defeated Jimmy Uso in the show's closing match. Following the episode, KO took a hilarious dig at Jimmy's wife and fellow SmackDown star, Naomi.

Owens is all set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship in a Ladder match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. In the build-up to the showdown, he faced Jimmy Uso on this week's Friday Night Show. Kevin Owens played subtle mind games as he came out wearing Naomi's merch before the match.

This even prompted a response from the former SmackDown Women's Champion, who urged her husband, Jimmy Uso, to beat him up. As it turned out, Kevin Owens emerged victorious and has now taken a dig at Naomi for her explicit message. He corrected a typo made by the female star in her message aimed at Jimmy.

"*his," tweeted Owens.

KO was in no mood to let go of Jimmy Uso on SmackDown, as he assaulted him even after their match ended on SmackDown. However, Cody Rhodes made the save at the right moment, and the two brawled as the show went off the air. Only time will tell if Owens manages to finally get back to the top of the mountain in WWE by winning the Undisputed Championship at Royal Rumble 2025.

