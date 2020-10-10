Kevin Owens has been a busy man with WWE over the past few weeks. Working on both RAW and SmackDown simultaneously, the former WWE Universal Champion found himself in the middle of an intense feud with Aleister Black and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, KO briefly opened up about who he would like to face in his dream feud with WWE. Owens also mentioned his desire to once again work with the reigning Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Kevin Owens' message for Roman Reigns and his dream WWE feuds

Unsurprisingly, Roman Reigns has taken the entire WWE by storm since he finally turned heel. The Tribal Chief, who now stands beside Paul Heyman, recently defended the WWE Universal Championship in an intense match against his cousin, Jey Uso.

Reigns' issues with Uso are far from over but one man who also has his eyes set on The Big Dog is Kevin Owens. A former Universal Champion, Owens had high praise for Reigns' new Tribal Chief persona. The Prizefighter believes that a match between the two under the proper setting could be really interesting.

"It's easy to say because it's the top star and he's the champion, so who wouldn't want to work with him? But Roman's new identity or whatever you want to call it. I always thought me versus Roman in the proper setting could be really interesting, and the proper setting is, more than ever, now that he's embraced his awesome Tribal Chief persona. I think me being pretty much the complete opposite of him would be an interesting clash."

Additionally, Kevin Owens also name-dropped the reigning WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, and his arch-rival Randy Orton as two of his dream feuds in WWE, regardless of the brand they belong to.

"Drew McIntyre and I had two matches on TV and that's it, just two matches. We never worked with each other on live events, but both of those matches were bangers, and I'd love to do it again on a bigger stage. I never had the chance to work an actual storyline with Randy Orton. He's one of my favorites to work with, so that'd be great, too. There's plenty of things I'd love to do, but who knows how things will shake up."- added Kevin Owens.

By the looks of it, Kevin Owens currently has his eyes set on both WWE world champions. However, The Prizefighter would have to deal with both Black and Wyatt first.