Kevin Owens sends a message to Seth Rollins and his group amid WWE absence; makes a surprise claim

Despite being absent from TV, Kevin Owens sent a message to Seth Rollins and questioned the tanning of Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman. The trio was formed on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, Owens remains absent from WWE after he was forced to withdraw from WrestleMania 41 due to neck issues. The withdrawal also cancelled his match against Randy Orton at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On X, Owens sent a message to the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and claimed he misses him. Owens and Rollins were tag team partners at one point.

"Dear , Do you also plan on getting an absolutely insane spray tan job to fit in with the rest of your group? Anyway, miss you! Kevin," wrote Owens.

Check out Owens' post on X:

At WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins aligned with Paul Heyman after the WWE Hall of Famer betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns to join forces with The Visionary. Heyman low-blowed Punk and Reigns before handing a steel chair to Rollins, who used it to his advantage to secure one of the biggest wins of his career.

Fast-forward to this week's Monday Night RAW, and Heyman interrupted Jey Uso and got him to put his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Seth Rollins in the show's main event.

