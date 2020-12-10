Kevin Owens sends a warning to Roman Reigns leading up to TLC

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Roman Reigns has been put on notice by Goldberg. However, as things stand, the reigning Universal Champion seems focused on his feud with Kevin Owens.

The Tribal Chief even claimed on social media that he looks forward to defending his strap against Owens in a recent tweet. In what ideally seems like a response to Reigns, the #1 contender has now claimed that the Universal Champion's luck is running out.

Kevin Owens sends a message to Roman Reigns

In his latest tweet, Kevin Owens mentioned that Roman Reigns' luck will run out at TLC and that it will be the beginning of Owens' tenure, as his luck is just beginning to shine.

To further prove his point, the former Universal Champion shared an image of a ladybug that he found on his car. Indicating the fact that The Prizefighter's luck is just beginning.

Here is what Kevin Owens posted on Twitter:

Roman can talk as much *word that starts with an S and ends with HIT* as he wants, the fact is that at TLC, his luck runs out...and mine?



Well, let’s just say mine is just beginning. You want proof?



HERE! HERE’S PROOF!

THERE WAS A LADYBUG ON MY CAR THIS MORNING!!!



HA!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MjiOZNfd4m — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 10, 2020

Kevin Owens will look to win the Universal Title from Roman Reigns at TLC

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns are set for an incredible showdown at the TLC pay-per-view. The former Universal Champion will look forward to bringing an end to the massive momentum that Reigns has developed since this Summer. However, given the fact that The Tribal Chief has both Paul Heyman and Jey Uso by his side, Owens is surely going to have a tough time beating Reigns at TLC.

The two men will collide in the final PPV of the year and on the recent edition of SmackDown, Reigns even dispatched Owens with a steel chair. But, judging by his resume in WWE so far, KO is more than capable of pulling off one of the biggest and final shocks of 2020.