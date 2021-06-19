Kevin Owens set to face familiar foe at Hell in a Cell 2021

Kevin Owens will be a part of the upcoming Hell In A Cell pay-per-view as he will lock horns with arch-rival, Sami Zayn.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens teamed up with Big E to take on Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez in tag-team action.

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn came out during the match to do guest commentary but ended up distracting Owens more than once.

Zayn's interference led the former Universal Champion to fall prey to Azeez's Nigerian Nail. This allowed Crews' bodyguard to pick up the victory for his team on his in-ring debut.

However, Apollo and Azeez were not done with Owens and the giant then hit KO with a second Nigerian Nail. Big E, already neutralized by Azeez, was unable to help his tag team partner.

Backstage, Zayn was ecstatic at the sight of seeing Owens getting taken out by Azeez and told Kayla Braxton that KO deserved this.

Kevin Owens later went to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville and demanded a match against Zayn. Pearce accepted his request and said that Owens will get to fight The Great Liberator this Sunday at Hell in a Cell.

As of this writing, it seems that the match will be a singles match under normal stipulations.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's relationship in WWE

As mentioned above, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have often been portrayed as frenemies on WWE television and this has been the case since their early days in the independent scene.

Since both superstars share good in-ring chemistry, they usually deliver an electrifying performance whenever they compete against each other.

The WWE Universe would not want to miss this exciting encounter between the two men and will hope that it lives up to expectations at Hell In A Cell.

Edited by Alan John