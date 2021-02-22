Kevin Owens has set his sight on his next opponent after Elimination Chamber

Kevin Owens was once again cheated out of a chance at the Universal Championship by Roman Reigns' cousin Jey Uso. Owens was eliminated by Jey in the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match, thanks to some questionable tactics from the Samoan.

Kevin Owens was eliminated horrifically in the Elimination Chamber match. While grappling with Jey Uso outside the ring, KO received a finger to the eye, which temporarily blinded him. This allowed Jey to close the Elimination Chamber door on Kevin Owens' hand, essential trapping The Prizefighter. Jey would then unleash a barrage of Superkicks on Owens, thus knocking him out.

Jey then brought Owens into the ring, setting him up for a splash, after which he pinned KO for the three count. Owens is definitely feeling frustrated and will be looking for retribution in the coming weeks.

The Prizefighter took to Twitter to warn Jey Uso that he has his sights set on him. KO has clearly had enough of all the antics and is now ready to take out Jey Uso.

After months of unsuccessfully challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, Kevin Owens has turned his attention to the other member of the Samoan Family heading into WrestleMania.

Is Kevin Owens finally done chasing after the Universal Championship?

For some time now, the storyline was that Kevin Owens would do anything to get his hands on the Universal Championship. With his "never give up" attitude, KO kept getting back up to challenge Roman Reigns but was always thwarted due to some underhanded tactic or form of interference.

However, following his harrowing defeat at the hands of Jey Uso in the Elimination Chamber, it would seem that KO is done chasing after Roman. Kevin Owens' mission now would be to take down Jey Uso and exact revenge for everything that he has been put through in the last few months.

Roman Reigns is The Head of the Table and may look to protect his cousin Jey Uso. However, Edge has made clear his intention to challenge Reigns at WrestleMania 37, and The Tribal Chief cannot afford to take his eyes off The Rated-R Superstar.

As a result, Jey Uso may be on his own in his fight against Kevin Owens in the weeks to come.