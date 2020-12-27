Kevin Owens shares interesting story about being an honorary Wyatt Family member

Brodie Lee sadly passed away at the age of 41. Taking to social media, Kevin Owens also shared an interesting story from 2016 when he teamed up with Lee in a dark match.

The wrestling world poured in with their heartfelt tributes following the demise of Brodie Lee. KO himself recalled the night he teamed up with The Wyatt Family and got to become an honorary member of the faction.

Kevin Owens recalls teaming up with The Wyatt Family

In another heartfelt tribute to Brodie Lee, fka Luke Harper, Kevin Owens recalled one of his first 'dark match' main-events after SmackDown TV from 2016. The former Universal Champion noted that he was quite pumped up about teaming up with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper and getting to being an honorary Wyatt Family member.

Kevin Owens also shared a ringside image of himself with Harper and Wyatt, one that he was tagged in by a fan.

Here is Kevin Owens' heartfelt tribute to Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee:

One of my first “dark match” main-events after Smackdown TV in 2016. I was so pumped to get to be an honorary Wyatt Family member for the night and to get to team with those guys.



A fan tagged me in this picture after the show and I made sure to save it.



I’m really glad I did. pic.twitter.com/l4Hcrl2q3c — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 27, 2020

Brodie Lee had a very promising journey in pro wrestling

Brodie Lee first started on the independent circuit and established his place under Jersey All Pro Wrestling banner. Having wrestled for promotions like Dragon Gate, Chikara, and EVOLVE, Lee eventually made his way to WWE in 2012.

In WWE, Brodie Lee, now working as Luke Harper, broke out as a member of The Wyatt Family with Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan. His first title on the main roster was the Intercontinental Championship and Harper also won the SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Championships.

After he departed from WWE in December of 2019, the former Luke Harper made his debut for AEW and made his return as Brodie Lee. Lee was revealed as The Exalted One of The Dark Order and this past August, Lee dominantly won the TNT Championship from Cody Rhodes.

Brodie Lee's last match would go on to be his rematch against Cody, as the former WWE Superstar lost the TNT Title in a Dog Collar Match.