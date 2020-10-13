On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, SmackDown picked as Sami Zayn to stay on the show as a part of the show. The Blue brand also got Kevin Owens to switch from RAW on Night Two of the WWE Draft.

Soon after, Kevin Owens posted a tweet reacting to both him and Zayn now being on SmackDown and he seemed quite happy with it.

It looks like Kevin Owens and Zayn had a chat following the Draft, as KO just posted a screenshot from the chat on Twitter. In the chat, Owens can be seen telling Zayn to like his tweet. The Great Liberator responded by recalling how the duo got a standing ovation on an episode of SmackDown when the duo made their return.

In an amusing bit, Owens told Zayn that he forgot to add a question mark to his sentence. Check out the tweet below:

It won't be a surprise if we see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn form an alliance again

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are finally on the same brand again. Judging by Owens' tweets following the WWE Draft, it looks like he is incredibly happy that both Superstars are on the same brand. Zayn and Owens have captured the imagination of the WWE Universe in the past, both as a tag team and as rivals. It remains to be seen whether WWE gives us another run with these two running roughshod on the SmackDown roster, much like how they did back in 2017-18.