Kevin Owens shares unfortunate update for fans waiting at WWE event

The WWE Universe has a love-hate relationship with Kevin Owens. The veteran Superstar was set for a big WrestleMania 41 match, but an injury forced a change in plans. Now, KO is in Las Vegas to do work for WWE, and he's already taunting his fans.

The Prizefighter was set to battle Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, but an injury nixed the match. While Owens is unable to wrestle on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, the veteran Superstar is still in Las Vegas for non-wrestling commitments, including a two-hour autograph signing today at the Cricket Wireless store on North Rainbow Boulevard.

KO is apparently perpetually late, according to the man himself. Owens took to X today to announce a late arrival to his signing at the local Cricket Wireless store in Sin City. He taunted the numerous fans who line up to meet the 40-year-old and quoted Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green character from Friends.

"To everyone coming to meet me there today: 'Sorry I’m late but I left late.' - Rachel Green, Friends Season 5, episode 9. I’ll be there in just a few minutes. Let’s all chat and stand next to each other while a picture is taken to commemorate the moment!" Kevin Owens wrote.

Owens has not wrestled since the Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1. The Canadian grappler defeated longtime friend and foe Sami Zayn in a 28-minute Unsanctioned Match that night in Toronto.

Rumors on Kevin Owens' WWE WrestleMania 41 replacement

WWE officials have worked hard to finalize the WrestleMania 41 lineup in the last two weeks, and that includes the search for Kevin Owens' replacement. Randy Orton was still listed on the internal lineup after KO's injury was revealed.

Rusev and Aleister Black are rumored to face The Viper due to their expected WWE returns. Fightful Select reports that on the day KO revealed his injury, Rusev was not the planned replacement, as rumored. If the match happens, it would have come together since then.

Nick Aldis emerged as the frontrunner to replace Owens last week, but it remains to be seen if that is the direction. Other candidates have included Solo Sikoa, Ludwig Kaiser, and even Matt Riddle or Shane McMahon.

