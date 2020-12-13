Nick Dinsmore fka Eugene had a short but successful run in WWE. He's a former Tag Team Champion alongside William Regal and also worked segments with a number of top stars like The Rock and John Cena.

Nick Dinsmore reveals how Kevin Owens cried after hearing of a gimmick idea WWE had for him

Nick Dinsmore was a guest on The Chris Van Vliet Show. Eugene, who spent time as a trainer in OVW and later in NXT during the early days of the black and yellow brand, revealed a backstage story regarding former Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

Dinsmore revealed how he found out that Kevin Owens' in-ring debut was at one of Jacques Rougeau's independent shows in Canada. Rougeau had wrestled as The Mountie in his WWE career. A few days later, Dinsmore informed Owens that there were plans to give him the gimmick of the 'new Mountie'. Owens heard this and almost started crying, according to Dinsmore.

Although Dinsmore felt that the gimmick could be great, he said that Owens looked visibly panicked. Thankfully for Owens it never ended up happening:

So, Kevin Owens is sitting ringside because he's just watching the class. I sit down next to him. He said the first time he ever wrestled was for Jacques Rougeau. He kind of acted like somebody else really helped train him, but for some reason, the first show was Jacques Rougeau. So, a couple of days go by. I come back and said, 'They got a new character for you. They're going to bring you in as the new Mountie.' He was starting to cry. 'You can't let them do that.' I said, 'No, it's going to be great! It's going to be awesome! You're going to have the red thing. They might even bring Jacques in. It's going to be great!'. He was beginning to panic. Needless to say, it didn't happen. H/T: WrestlingINC

Kevin Owens went on to become the NXT Champion and is one of the most successful former NXT stars on WWE's main roster. KO is a former Universal Champion, a former United States Champion as well as a former WWE Intercontinental Champion.