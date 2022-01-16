Kevin Owens steals WWE Championship at live event [VIDEO]

A video clip featuring Kevin Owens from last month's WWE Live Event in Saginaw has gone viral on social media.

A fan from the show took to Twitter to share a video in which Owens can be seen stealing the WWE Championship from a kid. The WWE Superstar couldn't keep the title for long as the referee quickly took the replica and returned it to the fan.

The hilarious clip fetched positive reactions from pro-wrestling fans online. You can watch the video below:

Many praised Kevin Owens for immortalizing the moment in the little fan's mind and hailed him as one of the best entertainers in the business today.

The incident transpired during Owens' match against Big E, who was still the WWE Champion at the time. KO eventually lost the bout, but did well in keeping the crowd thoroughly engaged throughout the main event.

Since then, Big E has lost his WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar. Kevin Owens was involved in an extended title feud with the former champion as one of the contenders and even formed an alliance with Seth Rollins along the way.

What's next for WWE Championship on RAW?

After Brock Lesnar defeated Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins to win the title at Day 1, all four superstars locked horns in a match to win a shot at the Beast Incarnate's gold.

Lashley emerged victorious to set up a dream match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Both superstars engaged in an entertaining segment on RAW last week. The All Mighty is expected to hit back with a befitting response on the upcoming episode of RAW.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins has turned his attention towards Roman Reigns. He is now set to challenge his former Shield brother for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2022.

Big E and Kevin Owens will look to compete in the upcoming Royal Rumble match. The Prizefighter has had an entertaining run on the red brand over the last couple of months and will be determined to capitalize on that momentum. He should continue to pose a serious threat to the title picture on RAW.

Now that Seth Rollins is feuding with Roman Reigns, it will be interesting to see if the writers will continue to showcase his alliance with Kevin Owens on the red brand. It will also be exciting to see what's in store for KO moving forward.

