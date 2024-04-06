Kevin Owens subtly references 9-time champion who left WWE 3 years ago on SmackDown

Kevin Owens opened the proceedings on WrestleMania SmackDown, the event that would kick off WrestleMania 40 weekend. In a quick moment, he subtly referenced a nine-time champion who left WWE three years ago. This is none other than Daniel Bryan.

This week, the Kevin Owens Show saw the former Universal Champion host one of his two opponents at WrestleMania: Randy Orton. The two men seemed on very good terms, as they shared a common hatred towards Logan Paul.

While talking trash about Logan Paul, the crowd broke out into "Yes" chants - made famous by nine-time champion Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson in AEW. Kevin Owens responded, "There was a guy that used to do that."

Expand Tweet

It is incredible that it has been almost three years since Bryan left WWE. He was a crucial part of programming throughout his time with the company, both pre-retirement and during his in-ring return.

Even the year he left WWE, he headlined WrestleMania for the second time in his career. This would mark the first of four WrestleManias that Roman Reigns would walk in with the Universal Championship.

Expand Tweet

As for Owens and Orton, they left the arena to confront Logan Paul at the Lincoln Financial Field - the venue of WrestleMania 40.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Will Logan Paul retain the US Title at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion