Kevin Owens swears and calls out Paul Heyman in intense Talking Smack segment

The latest episode of Talking Smack featured an intense 12-minute conversation between Kevin Owens and Paul Heyman. Midway through the segment, Owens called Heyman out on his “bulls***” and made an interesting claim about their time together on WWE RAW.

On-screen, Heyman currently performs as the special counsel to the WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Off-screen, he worked as the real-life Executive Director of RAW between June 2019 and June 2020. During that time, Kevin Owens was among the top Superstars on the RAW roster.

Heyman said on Talking Smack that he repeatedly prevented Kevin Owens from getting into trouble on RAW. He also warned that Owens is “going to hell” at the Royal Rumble. After listening to what Heyman had to say, the SmackDown Superstar claimed that he often bailed the former ECW owner out of situations on RAW.

“Paul, I heard most of what you said. I did. I listened, I paid attention, I would never disrespect you by not paying attention to what you’re saying. But you’re talking about hell, the only hell I’m in is when I have to listen to you bulls*** when I’m sitting at this table.

“Paul, you saved me out of a bunch of jams when you were Executive Director of RAW? I don’t remember things the same way because I remember saving you from plenty of jams when you were Executive Director of RAW.”

Kevin Owens added that when RAW was not going exactly how he wanted it to, Heyman often called upon him to create compelling television. The former Universal Champion asked how many times he let Heyman down, to which Reigns’ on-screen ally replied, “Never.”

How the Kevin Owens and Paul Heyman segment ended

Paul Heyman is a co-host on Talking Smack

Talking Smack ended with Kevin Owens telling Paul Heyman that he did not have a message for Roman Reigns. Instead, he wants to deliver the message directly to The Tribal Chief himself next week on SmackDown.

Advertisement

This week’s SmackDown saw Kevin Owens replace Adam Pearce as Reigns’ upcoming Universal Championship opponent. The two men will meet in a Last Man Standing match at the Royal Rumble.

Please credit Talking Smack and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.