Kevin Owens teases first-time-ever match with surprising name

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens is currently out of action due to injury. However, the veteran recently teased a never-before-seen match with former AEW star Mance Warner.

Ad

On the April 4 edition of WWE SmackDown, The Prizefighter made his way to the squared circle to reveal that he had injured his neck and needed surgery. He was supposed to lock horns with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. However, he was forced to pull out from the much-anticipated bout due to the injury.

During his appearance at a recent Fanatics Live Signing event, Kevin Owens was asked if he would love to fight Mance Warner. The 41-year-old responded in the affirmative, teasing a potential clash in the future. Warner is currently signed to TNA Wrestling, and given the Nashville-based promotion's current partnership with WWE, the bout could take place once KO recovers from his neck injury.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, that would be lovely, actually," stated Owens.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

You can check out Kevin Owens' comments in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens opens up about his injury

Kevin Owens opened up about his devastating neck injury while speaking to The American Nightmare on the latter's What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes podcast.

KO explained why he had not gone under the knife yet. He revealed that they were waiting for his spinal cord to naturally heal as much as possible before the surgery planned for mid-July. Owens added that his condition got worse as all the symptoms associated with a spinal cord injury appeared all of a sudden.

Ad

"I don't know, man. It's been a frustrating process. We're letting my spinal cord heal as much as it can on its own before we go in for the surgery, because how extensive the surgery will be depends on how my spinal cord looks when we go in there… So, everything took a turn, and it's been three months since my last match. It's been almost four months. We're waiting till mid-July to do the surgery. Hopefully, it's a normal neck fusion. It might not be. We don't know. So since then, I've felt fine. My neck's been fine. I'm not in pain. I've no symptoms of what you would expect somebody with a spinal cord injury to have, but in the last week, for some reason, the symptoms all came in one shot," he said.

Ad

Kevin Owens only wrestled four matches this year, the last being against his real-life friend Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber. It remains to be seen when he will be able to return to the squared circle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!