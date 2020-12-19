Kevin Owens tells Paul Heyman what he needs to do after TLC

On the latest edition of Talking Smack, Kevin Owens had an interesting chat with Paul Heyman, ahead of the WWE TLC 2020 pay-per-view. Owens told Heyman that beating Roman Reigns is more important for him than winning the Universal title on Sunday.

Kevin Owens then told Paul Heyman to call him after he wins the Universal title at WWE TLC.

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns is scheduled for Sunday, in a TLC match

Kevin Owens has been feuding with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for a while now, and these two Superstars are all set to battle it out in a TLC match at the namesake pay-per-view on Sunday. Reigns and Owens have some history together, but the scenario has taken a U-turn since then.

Now, Reigns is the biggest heel in all of WWE, while Kevin Owens is a beloved babyface who is on a mission to take the Universal title from The Tribal Chief and become a two-time Universal Champion. Owens' last run as Universal Champion was in 2016-17, and he did a pretty good job as RAW's top Champion at the time. Will he manage to dethrone Reigns to win the big one again? Don't forget to catch WWE TLC this Sunday to find out.