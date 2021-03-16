Paul Heyman was told to "bury" Sami Zayn by current WWE star

Paul Heyman has brought forth new and shocking information regarding Sami Zayn's "conspiracy" claims. He has revealed that Kevin Owens' idea was to bury the former Intercontinental Champion in meetings.

The special counsel to the Tribal Chief served as the Executive Director for WWE Monday Night RAW for a year before he was relieved from his position and later allied with Roman Reigns. Under Heyman's wing, WWE gave many underused talents such as Ricochet and Sami Zayn TV time.

During the latest edition of Talking Smack, Zayn confronted Paul Heyman and thanked him for proving the conspiracy against him. After Zayn took off, Heyman shed some new light on the situation by revealing that the idea to bury him came from another WWE Superstar.

"Listen, we were in meetings and it wasn't even my idea to bury him. It was Kevin Owens' idea to bury him. We were running hot on RAW and the Street Profits were the Tag Team Champions and I needed a tag team to go against the Street Profits. I went to Kevin Owens and I said, 'Why don't you team with Sami Zayn again and we'll put you up against the Street Profits.'

"[Owens said] 'Are you kidding me, I've known that guy since we were kids together, he's a p***! I don't like him, bury him in meetings.' I said no no KO, I don't wanna bury Sami in meetings.' He said, 'no no no, everyone else buries him, you might as well just bury him.' I did. It was part of a conspiracy because Kevin Owens didn't like him, he told me that that's the way he was since he was a kid." (H/T Fightful)

Sami Zayn has spent many months searching for answers and proving that there was a conspiracy against him. He even hired a camera crew to film a documentary about it. Now that Paul Heyman has revealed that his former best friend Kevin Owens was behind it, he doesn't need to look any further.

What's next for Sami Zayn in WWE?

Could Sami Zayn reclaim the IC Title?

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have feuded and teamed up with each other on various occasions in WWE since they were in NXT. They consistently produce outstanding bouts that kept fans highly invested.

Paul Heyman's claims haven't been verified, so we don't know if what he said was the truth or just a ploy to reignite a feud between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown.

This could be part of Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns' plan, seeing that The Head of the Table was recently involved in a heated rivalry with Owens. Sami Zayn also still considers himself to be the real Intercontinental Champion, meaning that he is looking forward to reclaiming his title.