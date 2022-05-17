"It’s very unfortunate in the way he didn’t get to retire in the ring" - Former Universal Champion on Triple H's retirement

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens shared his thoughts on his mentor Triple H's retirement and his contributions to the current crop of superstars.

The 14-time world champion has cemented his legacy with his expansive experience and accomplishments in the industry. The Game debuted in WWE in 1995 and has been at the top of the roster for most of his career.

Aside from being a world champion, he has also won the Intercontinental Championship. The Game has also been a part of several factions such as D-Generation X, Evolution, and The Authority. In March this year, he announced his in-ring retirement following a cardiac event in September last year.

HHH was instrumental in the formation of NXT and has shaped the careers of many top stars, one of them being Kevin Owens. During an interaction with TalkSport, Owens shared his thoughts on the WWE legend's retirement. He stated that it was unfortunate that he was unable to retire inside the ring.

“I think I echo what everyone has said; it’s very unfortunate in the way he [Triple H] didn’t get to retire in the ring, but he made the right decision for himself and his family. So that’s the right decision, it’s a good decision. Selfishly, I wish I would’ve had the chance to wrestle him and he and I talked about that before. I think we both assumed that eventually, it was going to happen. It won’t be able to happen but in the grand scheme of things, who cares, ya know?" Owens said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Triple H has been a pivotal figure in the early careers of many superstars

The 14-time world champion has been an influential figure for many current and former superstars. As a producer for NXT, he has played a crucial role in the success of the brand.

In the same interaction with TalkSport, the Canadian Superstar stated the impact of The Game on his and other superstars' careers.

“I wasn’t surprised when I met him [Triple H] that he was a guy who was all about growing the industry and giving people a chance. He proved my assumptions right many times over the past few years and a lot of us – a lot of us – wouldn’t be here without him.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Triple H @TripleH



Check out my conversation with Been a while since I’ve given an update on my health and what the future has in store for me.Check out my conversation with @stephenasmith today on @firsttake. Full interview debuts tonight on Stephen A’s World on ESPN+. Been a while since I’ve given an update on my health and what the future has in store for me. Check out my conversation with @stephenasmith today on @firsttake. Full interview debuts tonight on Stephen A’s World on ESPN+.

The King of Kings officially hung up his wrestling boots at WrestleMania 38. However, he is still active as the Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development of WWE.

Edited by Debottam Saha