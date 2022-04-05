"We rule." Kevin Owens tweets a picture with Sami Zayn from backstage at WrestleMania

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn - both had marquee matches at WrestleMania 38, with the former main-eventing Night One of the two-night extravaganza. Owens later tweeted an image with his long-time friend/rival Sami Zayn from backstage at WrestleMania, with the caption "We Rule."

The real-life friends have had a back-and-forth on-screen relationship over the years. The Prizefighter had his first match in NXT at TakeOver: R Evolution. The same night, Sami won the NXT Championship after chasing the title for months. Kevin came out to celebrate with Zayn but attacked the new champion, even performing his first apron powerbomb in the company.

The two crossed paths on many occasions, even on the main roster with Sami as a face and Owens as a heel. This changed at Hell In A Cell 2017, where Kevin Owens faced Shane McMahon in the titular match. The ending saw McMahon attempting a dive off the top of the cell on Owens, who was lying on the announcer's table. Sami Zayn came and saved his long-time "frenemy" by pulling him off the table. This led to the two becoming a villainous tag team.

The next feud came around the time for WrestleMania 37, with the face/heel dynamics reversed this time. They both faced each other on Night Two of WrestleMania 37, with Owens picking up the win.

With both friends now being heels once again. It would be interesting to see whether WWE would pull the trigger on them having a tag team run again.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had highlight matches on WrestleMania 38

Kevin Owens faced "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at the main event of Night One of the Grandest Stage of Them All. The nearly 15 minute "No Holds Barred" match saw the two fight in the crowd, on the stage, and even atop Austin's ATV, which he drove down to the ring. The Texan defeated Owens after delivering a Stunner to the Canadian and celebrated with a whole lot of beer.

Sami Zayn matched up against the star of Jackass, Johnny Knoxville. The match felt more like an episode of Jackass as the titular crew played practical jokes on Sami. He was tasered, put through a table full of mousetraps, and slapped from a giant hand. The former Intercontinental Champion was pinned after being trapped in a giant mousetrap.

Both superstars competing against part-time talent (a non-wrestler in the case of Johnny Knoxville) at WrestleMania shows the faith that WWE has in them.

Do you think Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will form a tag team once more? Did you enjoy their matches at 'Mania? Sound off in the comments below.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku