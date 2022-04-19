"I can't wait" - Kevin Owens vows to expose current star on WWE RAW 

Kevin Owens sent out a tweet stating that he can't wait to expose Ezekiel on Monday Night RAW tonight.

Ezekiel made an unexpected appearance on the RAW after WrestleMania, claiming to be Elias' younger brother. The Prizefighter, however, wasn't buying it. Tonight on the red brand, Ezekiel will take a lie detector test to verify whether or not he is who he says he is.

After WWE shared a tweet promoting the segment, Kevin Owens responded by saying that he can't wait to show the world that the newly-debuted superstar is a liar.

"I’m really happy to see how excited everyone is to see this unfold tonight and I can’t wait to show the entire WWE Universe that ELIAS IS A LYING PIECE OF WORD I CAN’T WRITE ON HERE BECAUSE I MIGHT GET IN TROUBLE AND ALSO, MAYBE KIDS ARE READING THIS, YOU NEVER KNOW!!!" wrote Owens.

You can check out the tweet below:

Will Kevin Owens expose Ezekiel on WWE RAW?

The former Universal Champion is dead set on proving that Ezekiel is Elias, and it doesn't seem like he'll stop until he gets the truth. Tonight on RAW, Kevin Owens will finally get his answer.

During a recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Ezekiel commented on the whereabouts of Elias, saying he hasn't seen the latter in a while.

"It's been months since I've seen my brother. I miss the guy. Despite all the trouble he liked to cause, he was actually quite a good brother to me. I miss him, but he's out doing his own thing. He'll pop back up when it feels right. In the meantime, I'm here. I'm his younger brother and I'm having a great time in the WWE," said Ezekiel. [H/T Fightful]

In storyline, it's been months since Elias was last seen on WWE TV. His last match was against Jaxson Ryker on the July 19th, 2021, episode of RAW. It'll be interesting to see how the storyline involving him and Owens plays out in the future and whether the latest episode of RAW takes us a step closer towards revealing his real identity.

Do you think Elias is Ezekiel? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha