Former WWE Universal Champion vows to win Roman Reigns' title

Kevin Owens has warned Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns that he plans to challenge for the WWE Universal Championship again.

The SmackDown star previously held the Universal Championship for 188 days between August 2016 and March 2017. In the last six months, he has unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the title on three occasions.

On the latest episode of SmackDown post-show Talking Smack, Owens said he did not enjoy his last run as Universal Champion. However, he intends to “love every second” of his next title reign.

"This is where I’ve changed because when I become Universal Champion again, I’m gonna love every second of it," Owens said. "So, just know this, I’m telling you right now, if Roman Reigns doesn’t lose the title to Cesaro, and if he doesn’t lose it to someone else before I get to him again, I’m gonna take the title. Don’t forget about me. Don’t make the mistake to think I’m gone because I am not going anywhere. Questions?"

Kevin Owens is not currently advertised to compete in a match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16. Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship at the event against Cesaro.

Roman Reigns’ recent victories over Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens' comments left Paul Heyman speechless

Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at WWE TLC 2020 and at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble. The Tribal Chief also defeated Owens in a Steel Cage match on the Christmas Day 2020 episode of SmackDown.

Owens’ latest comments come six weeks after he teased on Talking Smack that he could enter the 2021 Money in the Bank ladder match. Although the exact date of the pay-per-view has not been confirmed, it is expected to take place in June.

