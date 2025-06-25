Kevin Owens wanted to form a tag team with retired WWE star

Kevin Owens has had one run as a main roster tag team champion alongside Sami Zayn in WWE. The Prizefighter recently revealed he once wanted to form a tag team with Jamie Noble in the promotion.

Ad

In 2015, Noble had his final match in the promotion for a few years, where he teamed up with Joey Mercury to defeat Seth Rollins in a handicap match. Years later, he teamed up with a few notable stars and defeated The Bloodline in a multi-man tag team match and retired from in-ring competition in 2022.

Speaking on What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens revealed that for years, he tried to form a tag team with Jamie Noble, but it didn't happen. However, he got to share the screen with the former Cruiserweight Champion in a segment with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on Friday Night SmackDown.

Ad

Trending

"I tried to be a tag team with him on television for years. The closest we came was when I punched Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory in the face at the same time. Jamie was a part of it. That's it, this is our debut," Owens said. (From 1:01:18 to 1:01:29)

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Ad

Kevin Owens talks about his neck injury amid WWE hiatus

Kevin Owens was in a heated rivalry with Randy Orton on the blue brand heading into WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, the former Universal Champion found out about a neck injury and had to go on a hiatus, which canceled his plans for the event in Las Vegas.

On the same podcast, the 41-year-old WWE star talked about his injury and provided an update. The Prizefighter revealed that he's waiting for his spinal cord to heal before he can get surgery done in mid-July.

Ad

"Hopefully, it's a normal neck fusion. It might not be. We don't know. So since then, I've felt fine. My neck's been fine. I'm not in pain. I've no symptoms of what you would expect somebody with a spinal cord injury to have, but in the last week, for some reason, the symptoms all came in one shot," Owens explained.

Ad

Ad

It'll be interesting to see when the former Universal Champion returns to WWE.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!