Kevin Owens wanted to form a tag team with retired WWE star

Kevin Owens has had one run as a main roster tag team champion alongside Sami Zayn in WWE. The Prizefighter recently revealed he once wanted to form a tag team with Jamie Noble in the promotion.
In 2015, Noble had his final match in the promotion for a few years, where he teamed up with Joey Mercury to defeat Seth Rollins in a handicap match. Years later, he teamed up with a few notable stars and defeated The Bloodline in a multi-man tag team match and retired from in-ring competition in 2022.
Speaking on What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens revealed that for years, he tried to form a tag team with Jamie Noble, but it didn't happen. However, he got to share the screen with the former Cruiserweight Champion in a segment with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on Friday Night SmackDown.
"I tried to be a tag team with him on television for years. The closest we came was when I punched Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory in the face at the same time. Jamie was a part of it. That's it, this is our debut," Owens said. (From 1:01:18 to 1:01:29)
When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!
Kevin Owens talks about his neck injury amid WWE hiatus
Kevin Owens was in a heated rivalry with Randy Orton on the blue brand heading into WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, the former Universal Champion found out about a neck injury and had to go on a hiatus, which canceled his plans for the event in Las Vegas.
On the same podcast, the 41-year-old WWE star talked about his injury and provided an update. The Prizefighter revealed that he's waiting for his spinal cord to heal before he can get surgery done in mid-July.
"Hopefully, it's a normal neck fusion. It might not be. We don't know. So since then, I've felt fine. My neck's been fine. I'm not in pain. I've no symptoms of what you would expect somebody with a spinal cord injury to have, but in the last week, for some reason, the symptoms all came in one shot," Owens explained.
It'll be interesting to see when the former Universal Champion returns to WWE.
If you use quotes from the article, please credit What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!