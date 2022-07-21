"That's the only thing I want to do"- Kevin Owens wants to face legendary WWE Superstar in a dream match 

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has expressed that he'd love to stand across the ring from Rey Mysterio.

The Master of 619 will be celebrating his 20th anniversary in WWE next week on RAW. Love and tributes have been pouring in for the legendary superstar from all around the world. Owens shared the sentiment by sending a heartfelt message to Rey on reaching the historic landmark.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Prizefighter told Mysterio that he is one of the most respected people in the pro wrestling industry. KO added that he would love to face the luchador in a singles match:

"Rey, as you can see, you're probably not surprised [that] I'm wearing one of your shirts again," Owens said."You've seen me wear your shirt for years now. I have one of your shirts on pretty much 365 days a year. The reason for that is that there are very few people in this industry that I respect as much as I respect you. The chance to have been in the ring with you and the chance to be in the locker room with you, week in and week out, is an absolute honor to me. We still gotta get that singles match going. That's the only thing I want to do in WWE that I haven't done yet, so let's make it happen." (from 58:50 to 59:29)

WWE Legend Rey Mysterio heaped praise on Kevin Owens

Rey Mysterio also had some kind words for Kevin Owens, whom he considers one of the best of the current generation. The former world champion stated that he was touched by KO's message before heaping praise on the latter:

"That's incredible, really, that's straight from the heart. Much love to Kevin," said Mysterio. "You know he could very well be or have been inspired by Rey Mysterio and just keep it to himself, but the fact that he let everyone know that in some way or form I've been an inspiration and that we still have yet to have a singles match, it's incredible. Kevin is an incredible, awesome performer. I love watching KO in the ring, I love hearing him talk on the mic. You know, overall he's just so intense with everything he does." (from 59:43 to 1:00:26)

Rey has stated his desire to face Kevin Owens in the past. The Mexican picked RAW Superstars Kevin Owens and Finn Balor as his dream opponents from the main roster.

Rey Mysterio is currently embroiled in a feud with Finn Balor and Damian Priest on the red brand. The heel duo have been trying to recruit Rey's son, Dominik Mysterio, into their vilainous stable, The Judgment Day.

Would you like to see Rey Mysterio vs. Kevin Owens? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

