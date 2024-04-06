Kevin Owens wants to face Oscar-winning actor in a WWE match; the star has hinted at interest (Exclusive)

Kevin Owens wants to face a top Hollywood megastar after the latter showed interest in stepping into the ring.

Kevin Owens remains one of WWE's most beloved stars, whose antics in the ring have entertained fans for several years. He is currently involved in a feud with social media star Logan Paul. However, there is another megastar that Owens wouldn't mind facing.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae ahead of WrestleMania 40, Owens was asked about celebrities competing in the ring. He mentioned that Matthew McConaughey had shown interest in stepping into the ring, and Owens wouldn't mind facing him in a match.

“Like, in fact, we talk about WrestleMania, Matthew McConaughey, a couple of years ago, flirted with the idea of doing something in WWE. I am more than... He's my favorite actor. I'm more than happy to beat him up in a WrestleMania ring at some point. I'm throwing that out there. I've also been doing that almost every year, you know, so, yeah.” [3:44 - 4:00]

Kevin Owens keeps asking Shawn Michaels to come out of retirement for a match

Although Kevin Owens has faced almost everyone on the WWE roster, he has not faced his dream opponent - Shawn Michaels. However, he hasn't given up on that dream match yet.

Speaking on a recent Fanatics livestream, Owens mentioned that he has been asking Shawn Michaels for a match every year, but HBK keeps refusing him.

"I keep bothering Shawn Michaels every year to come back. He just won't. He's so nice about it every year. This year, I texted him, he didn't answer me for two months, and then when he answered me, it was to say, 'Well, I know I'm a little late, but I just had shoulder surgery, so I don't think it's happening.' You could've said no two months ago, you didn't have to get cut for it," said Kevin Owens, joking about Shawn Michaels' surgery."

It remains to be seen if Owens will eventually get his dream match against Shawn Michaels.

