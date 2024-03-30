Kevin Owens reveals that he pushes for WrestleMania match with WWE legend every year

WWE has booked Kevin Owens in a few surprising scenarios over the years, showing that they trust him with special situations. The 24-year veteran has his eye on a certain legend and he's not giving up on one major WrestleMania moment. This legend is none other than Shawn Michaels.

The Prizefighter has had several big moments on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He made his WrestleMania debut in 2016 by dropping the Intercontinental Championship to Zack Ryder in a 7-man Ladder Match, but then captured the United States Championship from Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33. Owens teamed with Sami Zayn for a loss to Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan the next year, won a No DQ match over Seth Rollins at 'Mania 36, defeated Sami the following year, and then teamed with Zayn to beat The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in the main event of Night One in 2023.

One of the biggest moments ever came at WrestleMania 38 as The KO Show led to Steve Austin defeating Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred match to close Night One. KO previously revealed how every year he's asked Mr. WrestleMania himself to come out of retirement at The Showcase of The Immortals, and he has not given up yet.

Speaking on the Fanatics Live stream today, Owens confirmed that he is still trying to get Shawn Michaels to return to the WrestleMania stage. He also mentioned how WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative underwent shoulder surgery a few months back.

"I keep bothering Shawn Michaels every year to come back. He just won't. He's so nice about it every year. This year, I texted him, he didn't answer me for two months, and then when he answered me, it was to say, 'Well, I know I'm a little late, but I just had shoulder surgery, so I don't think it's happening.' You could've said no two months ago, you didn't have to get cut for it," said Kevin Owens, joking about Shawn Michaels' surgery. [H/T - Fightful]

Owens will face Logan Paul and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania XL next month. Paul's United States Championship will be on the line.

Shawn Michaels on possibly getting physical in the WWE ring

Shawn Michaels retired from the ring as one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the history of the business. His 40-year career is still going as he now works behind the scenes and heads the WWE NXT brand.

The Heartbreak Kid made the superkick famous. His version, the Sweet Chin Music, has taken down several top WWE stars over the years, from Kevin Nash to an emotional Ric Flair.

Michaels recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, and was asked by Tommy Dreamer if he might have just one more Superkick left in him.

"I can still always throw a Superkick, easy. I got a lot of single shots left in me, but nothing too impressive. That's for sure," Shawn Michaels said.

The Showstopper began coaching at the WWE Performance Center in 2016. He moved up to writing and producing NXT two years later, and then took on more responsibilities as Vice President of Talent Development when Triple H had his cardiac incident in September 2021. Michaels was promoted to the role of Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative one year later.

