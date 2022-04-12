Kevin Owens wants WWE Superstar to undergo lie detector test

Kevin Owens wants WWE Superstar Ezekiel to take a lie detector test on RAW next week.

Last week on RAW, Kevin Owens was venting his frustrations about his WrestleMania loss against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Ezekial, claiming to be Elias's younger brother, interrupted Owens and left him more confused and disgruntled.

Kevin Owens questioned Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville's leadership skills this week and demanded that Ezekiel be put through a lie detector next week.

will put Ezekiel through a lie detector test! NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw @FightOwensFight will put Ezekiel through a lie detector test! NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw@FightOwensFight will put Ezekiel through a lie detector test! https://t.co/GSs1gObGbo

Over the course of last week, Ezekiel further tweeted that he had taken over his brother's social media handles.

Ezekiel answers Kevin Owens' accusations about his identity

Last week on RAW, Ezekial confronted Kevin Owens about his identity as Elias's younger brother.

In an interview with Kevin Egan on RAW this week, Ezekiel clarified that he is indeed who he says he is and is excited to be there:

"It's basically a dream come true. You know I am Ezekiel, I'm Elias's younger brother man, and I'm so happy to be here on Monday Night RAW." [1:22 - 1:28]

When asked about his thoughts on KO's accusations against him, Ezekiel stated that he is willing to do what it takes to prove his identity:

It's a little upsetting that he's gonna accuse me of lying like that. Meanwhile, I believe it's pretty clear that he's a liar but look, if he wants my license, if he wants my library card, whatever it is all he had to do was ask. So I'll go out there on Monday Night RAW, I'll be an open book. That's how I live my life. I got nothing to hide. I am ready for this lie detector test. He's gonna find out that I am Ezekiel, Elias's younger brother," Ezekiel added [1:39 - 2:02]

Check out the interview below:

Elias, Ezekiel's older brother, was last seen on TV last summer. He declared that he was dead while setting fire to his guitar, leading to the suspense of the emergence of a new character.

Do you think Ezekiel is who he says he is? Or is it all just a ploy? Sound off in the comments below.

