"COVID has hit our household" - Kevin Owens' wife issues statement after testing positive

Kevin Owens' wife Karina Elias revealed on Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19. While she did not confirm if her husband had also contracted COVID-19, it was noted that their son, Owen, had begun showing symptoms of the virus.

Karina Elias also urged everyone to get a vaccine booster shot, as it has been proven to counter the known symptoms of COVID-19 effectively.

Here's what she posted on Instagram:

"COVID has hit our household. So far only I've tested positive. But Owen's starting symptoms as well. People please get your booster!! I put it off and my symptoms are not fun (fever, horrible body aches). I know several people that have gotten their booster and were pretty much asymptomatic when they got COVID recently," announced KO's wife.

Kevin Owens' WWE status

WWE has been hit with a massive COVID-19 outbreak of late as a few top stars had to be pulled from television after testing positive.

Roman Reigns' last-minute absence also threatened to derail WWE's plans for Day 1 as he was slated to compete against Brock Lesnar for the Universal title. WWE added The Beast Incarnate to RAW's world title match, and he went on to win the fatal five-way contest, which also included Kevin Owens.

The former Universal Champion has been in the WWE title picture for the past few weeks and formed an intriguing heel alliance with Seth Rollins on RAW.

The duo were also heavily featured on the red brand's most recent episode as they were in the #1 contender's main event with Big E and eventual winner Bobby Lashley.

Owens recently signed a new long-term WWE contract and continues to be a vital member of the roster. In case you missed it, Drew McIntyre even called KO a locker room leader during a recent Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive.

We here at Sportskeeda would like to send our best wishes to KO and his family. Also, stay tuned as we gather more updates on his status and immediate future on RAW.

