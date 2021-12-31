"That's awesome" - Drew McIntyre reacts to WWE Superstar's new contract (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre is pleased that Kevin Owens recently ended speculation surrounding his future by signing a new contract with WWE.

Owens’ contract with the company was due to expire in January, prompting rumors he could join AEW. In an interview on Les Anti-Pods de la Lutte, the RAW star said re-signing with WWE was “easy” and “the best thing for [his] family.”

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, McIntyre praised Owens’ professionalism and willingness to help others behind the scenes:

“That’s awesome that Kevin’s going to be around for a few more years. It’s obvious how good he is at his job just watching the show, but he’s somebody who’s a bit of a leader backstage as well, always helping where he can, giving advice where he can, especially to some of the girls.”

Watch the video above to hear Drew McIntyre discuss the upcoming WWE Day 1 match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The Scot also gave his thoughts on NXT 2.0 star Bron Breakker.

Drew McIntyre hopes to feud with Kevin Owens in WWE

Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens’ only one-on-one matches against each other took place in 2019. Owens defeated McIntyre on the July 30 episode of SmackDown, while their match on the November 18 episode of RAW ended in a no contest.

Although both men are on different brands right now, The Scottish Warrior would still like to share the ring with the Canadian superstar:

“I’m excited to see him stick around personally because we have had a couple of matches. Both those matches were great. I would love to get in a significant storyline with him where we can really have a back and forth. He’s really quick-thinking on the mic, he likes to ad-lib a lot out there, which I love doing as well,” said McIntyre.

Moving forward, Owens will face WWE Champion Big E, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins in a Fatal 4-Way match at WWE Day 1 on Saturday. McIntyre is also set to compete at the event against Madcap Moss.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Seth Rollins has had more than 1 incident with a disorderly fan. Don't believe us? More details here

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Which WWE Superstar would you prefer to win the 2022 Royal Rumble? Drew McIntyre Kevin Owens 4 votes so far