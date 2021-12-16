Kevin Owens finally comments on signing a new WWE contract

Kevin Owens has broken his silence after signing a new deal with WWE.

As per Fightful's latest report, Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE. The re-signing came amidst speculation that Owens would leave for AEW after the expiration of his contract.

To talk about him re-signing with WWE, Owens sat down with Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphael of Les Anti-Pods de la Lutte:

"I will still be in WWE for several years. The decision was pretty easy because it was the best thing for my family."

John Pollock @iamjohnpollock



“I will still be in WWE for several years, The decision was pretty easy because it was the best thing for my family."



Full interview (in French)

omny.fm/shows/les-anti… Kevin Owens spoke to @PatLaprade and @kevinraphael21 of Les Anti-Pods de la Lutte:“I will still be in WWE for several years, The decision was pretty easy because it was the best thing for my family."Full interview (in French) Kevin Owens spoke to @PatLaprade and @kevinraphael21 of Les Anti-Pods de la Lutte:“I will still be in WWE for several years, The decision was pretty easy because it was the best thing for my family."Full interview (in French)omny.fm/shows/les-anti…

Kevin Owens days away from competing for the WWE Championship

Over the past several weeks, fans had been speculating about Kevin Owens' WWE contract. The general belief was that Owens would leave WWE and make his way to AEW. Judging by his comments about the re-signing, Owens is going to remain in WWE for a long time.

Dave Meltzer of WOR recently shared more details about Kevin Owens' new WWE deal, revealing the amount of money he'll earn per year. It should be noted that Owens' new WWE contract doesn't include a "no-cut" clause. In the past, WWE Superstars with multi-year contracts have been released prematurely.

Earlier this year, Kevin Owens opened up about wanting to win the Universal Championship for the second time:

"I’d love to have another Universal title run to make things right...My mindset has changed a lot since I was champion and, back then, I didn’t take the time to enjoy any of it." [H/T Give Me Sport]

Kevin Owens won his first and only Universal title back in 2016 and held it for several months before dropping it to Goldberg on the road to WrestleMania 33.

Owens will compete for the WWE Title in a Fatal Four-Way match on WWE Day 1. Now that he has signed a new deal with WWE, Owens' fans are hoping for him to win the company's top title belt on January 1, 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

What was your immediate reaction to the reports of Kevin Owens signing a new WWE deal?

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh