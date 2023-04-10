Kevin Owens' wife responds to recent comments about her son in a now deleted story

WWE superstar Kevin Owens' son has caught fans' attention. His wife responded to this fan reaction on social media in a now-deleted post.

The Prizefighter recently posted a picture of his family, comprising himself, his wife, and two kids. His son was towering over his father, and considering the latter is 6'0" tall, it would be fair to guess that his son is quite tall.

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts Listen to me man. Kevin Owens. Whatever the hell you do…do NOT anger your son the way Rey Mysterio did to Dominik Mysterio.



The internet had a lot of fun with the reactions to the picture, and Kevin Owens' wife responded to the reactions on social media. She also confirmed that her son's height is 6'6.

The former WWE Universal Champion is one of the biggest stars in the company at the moment. He main-evented Night One of WrestleMania 38 against megastar Stone Cold Steve Austin.

He did the same in 2023 in arguably the most anticipated match of the year when he teamed up with Sami Zayn to take on the Usos in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39. The former ROH stars emerged victorious to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions in one of the greatest wrestling moments in recent history.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens does not fit the generic mold of many people's perception of a professional wrestler when it comes to his appearance.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that a lot of people in WWE did not initially believe in The Prizefighter before praising him for weathering the storm:

"I always said that dude was money, from day one. Always said Owens was money," Booker T said. "A lot of people didn't believe in Owens, just because he wasn't the prototypical wrestler. He didn't have that prototypical main event look. This dude, he's paid his dues more than anything. This guy weathered the storm."

He continued:

"The one thing about some wrestlers is, they may not have that prototypical look. They may not be the chose one. They may not be the guy that is looking to be the face of the company, or anything like that, but they win by attrition, and that's what this kid Kevin Owens has done. He's won by attrition." [1:06:22 - 1:07:05]

Main-eventing one WrestleMania is a big deal, but main eventing in back-to-back editions of the Showcase of the Immortals is an incredible achievement.

