WWE Hall of Famer reveals that many names backstage didn’t believe in Kevin Owens

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had nothing but praise for former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter is the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Sami Zayn.

Kevin Owens not only headlined Night One of WrestleMania 39 last weekend but also won his first title in nearly six years in the Stamford-based promotion. Owens also headlined Night One of The Show of Shows last year when he took on Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Prizefighter was involved in one of the most high-profile storylines in the company alongside Sami Zayn and The Bloodline.

In the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that a lot of people in WWE did not believe in The Prizefighter initially, and despite this, the latter "weathered the storm."

"I always said that dude was money, from day one. Always said Kevin Owens was money," Booker T said. "A lot of people didn't believe in Kevin Owens, just because he wasn't the prototypical wrestler. He didn't have that prototypical main event look. This dude, he's paid his dues more than anything. This guy weathered the storm."

The Hall of Famer further explained that Owens won by attrition.

"The one thing about some wrestlers is, they may not have that prototypical look. They may not be the chose one. They may not be the guy that is looking to be the face of the company, or anything like that, but they win by attrition, and that's what this kid Kevin Owens has done. He's won by attrition." [1:06:22 - 1:07:05]

Booker T even recently talked about popular SmackDown star LA Knight, who isn't the chosen one in the eyes of the higher-ups but is destined to be a world champion in due course of time.

Sami Zayn will face Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 39

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will return to Friday Night SmackDown tonight as the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The Bloodline's former Honorary Uce will take on Jey Uso on the show.

The finish to the main event on Saturday night came when Sami Zayn nailed Jey Uso with three Helluva Kicks before covering the latter for the pinfall victory.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out on the blue brand as the story has effectively been completed on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

