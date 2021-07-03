Kevin Owens qualifies for Money in the Bank ladder match following amazing Last Man Standing match

Kevin Owens was looking for retribution on this week's SmackDown as he faced Sami Zayn. Luckily for The Prizefighter, he got more than just a match as it was announced earlier that this would be a Last Man Standing qualification match for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Over the past few weeks, the animosity between the two men has gone through the roof. The two former best friends have been unable to keep their hands off each other since their match at WrestleMania 37.

Things reached a boiling point at Hell in a Cell when Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens, goading the latter into issuing a statement, announcing that he would be taking a break from wrestling.

The break was short-lived, as KO returned just two weeks later to take on the Great Liberator in a Last Man Standing Match tonight.

The match itself was a brutal one and both men gave everything they had in the ring. It looked as though either could emerge victorious since both came close on a number of occasions. However, Owens would seal the deal after Zayn failed to stand up after being hit by three Pop-Up Powerbombs.

Kevin Owens deserves to be in the match. Hopefully he will leave the pay-per-view as Mr. Money in the Bank.

Kevin Owens will join a host of top WWE Superstars in the ladder match

The Money in the Bank ladder match is stacked

The Money in the Bank ladder match is the marquee match-up of the pay-per-view. Eight WWE Superstars battle tooth-and-nail to climb the ladder and retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase so they can use the contract to cash-in on the champion of their choice at a time of their choice.

This year's marquee match is stacked with top-calibre talent from the men's division. Kevin Owens will join the likes of Big E from SmackDown as well as Drew McIntyre, Riddle, Ricochet, and John Morrison, who will represent RAW. There are still two more SmackDown Superstars who will join the rest.

Who do you think the last two representatives of SmackDown will be? Will Kevin Owens ascend the ladder and win the contract?

