Kevin Owens will host Sami Zayn on The KO Show on tonight's episode of SmackDown

Kevin Owens saw his relationship with good friend Sami Zayn take a turn for the worse on last week's episode of SmackDown. The former Universal Champion was brutally attacked by The Great Liberator after he refused to see things Zayn's way. KO will now host his former friend on the newest edition of The KO Show.

WWE announced via their official website that Zayn will be appearing on Kevin Owens' exclusive talk show, The KO Show on SmackDown this week. The announcement comes a week after Owens refused to believe that there is a conspiracy against Zayn.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn seem to have rekindled their infamous rivalry on last week's episode of SmackDown.

Sami Zayn lost cleanly in a match against King Corbin, despite numerous attempts on his side to change the outcome of the match. But Zayn only saw this outcome as another example of how WWE was conspiring against him.

When Owens refused to acknowledge the conspiracy, Zayn attacked him. This assault will surely be one of the key topics for discussion on The KO Show.

Kevin Owens could settle things with Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in WWE

Kevin Owens' is most recent spat with his best friend/rival Sami Zayn looks like it may take some time to smooth over. In fact, Owens may be so incensed by the Great Liberator's actions that he could challenge him to a match at WrestleMania 37.

This development wouldn't come as much of surprise, considering that The Prizefighter has laid down challenges at the Show of Shows for much less. Of course, a vicious attack is a good reason for a match between two stars.

If a match between the two is set up for WrestleMania 37, it would be their first singles match against each other since February 2018. They both wrestled in a match on SmackDown, and it ended up as a no-contest.

