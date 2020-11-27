The Undertaker is retired for good, with his last appearance in WWE coming at last weekend's Survivor Series pay-per-view. The Deadman had spoken about his desire to hang up his wrestling boots leading up to the pay-per-view, but many fans felt that WWE and Undertaker could swerve them and set up one final feud at the show.

But, that didn't happen and it seems like The Phenom will not step back into the ring again. But, former WCW booker and wrestler Kevin Sullivan believes that The Undertaker could be the key to helping stop WWE's ratings decline. He stated that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon should bring back The Undertaker and give him free rein to book his feuds.

Kevin Sullivan on how The Undertaker could help stop the declining ratings of WWE

While appearing on the In the Room podcast on Voc Nation, Sullivan spoke about numerous things, from his run in WCW, to the issues in pro wrestling currently, as well as how WWE can fix their ratings fall. Sullivan said that Vince McMahon should give Undertaker complete freedom in WWE for six months.

“If I was Vince McMahon, I would ask (the Undertaker) ‘what do you need and we’ll give it to you and stay out of your way and you book it.’ I think the Undertaker would turn that business around in six months.” (H/T PWInsider)

At Survivor Series, The Undertaker was given his final farewell as a few of his former opponents as well as his real-life friends came out to give him a send off. Vince McMahon too made an appearance and announced Undertaker for one final time.

When asked before Survivor Series the plans he had post his WWE career, this is what Undertaker said:

"You know, I don't know. I hadn't really figured that part out yet. I'm still kind of looking back and somewhat amazed at 30 years — well, it's been 30-plus years, I've been 30 years with the WWE. But I think all total; it's been almost 34 years I've been in the wrestling industry. And I don't think that I'm not gonna be part of the WWE after Sunday. I mean, I'll always have my place."

It's unlikely that The Undertaker will ever step into a WWE ring to have a match.