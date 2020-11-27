The Undertaker's post-retirement plans finally revealed

The Undertaker drew curtains on a storied career at Survivor Series, and the Final Farewell segment, despite all the criticism, was an emotional rollercoaster ride for his ardent and massive fanbase.

After an illustrious 30-year WWE career, The Undertaker is finally free to enjoy his retirement, but he still plans on being involved with the business.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, The Undertaker opened up on his post-retirement plans. The Deadman admitted that he has not truly figured out what's next as he is still amazed at the career he has had. Undertaker was honest by saying that he doesn't see himself wrestling anymore, but he is interested in working with the up-and-coming talent.

Undertaker had revealed not too long ago that he has had discussions with Triple H about taking up a coaching role at the WWE Performance Center. The idea of guiding young talent excites The Undertaker. While he understands the evolving nature of pro wrestling, The Phenom believes that he has a lot to offer to the new generation with his wealth of knowledge about the art of storytelling.

"You know, I don't know. I hadn't really figured that part out yet. I'm still kind of looking back and somewhat amazed at 30 years — well, it's been 30-plus years, I've been 30 years with the WWE. But I think all total; it's been almost 34 years I've been in the wrestling industry. And I don't think that I'm not gonna be part of the WWE after Sunday. I mean, I'll always have my place. One of the things that interests me a lot are paying it forward, meaning working with the talent that's coming up and trying to give them some of my insight and my experience. Although the product is changing and evolving, I think there's a lot of what I did and aspects to storytelling that's missing in today's game. So I think that's where I think I can be an asset to the guys, guys and gals, of the next generation."

The Undertaker wants more opportunities to interact with the fans

The second thing that Undertaker is looking forward to is interacting with the fans. Undertaker was often considered the protector of kayfabe as he rarely gave interviews or stepped into the public spotlight. The Deadman, however, has changed his stance in the past year, as he is now active on social media, has a TikTok account, and has given several (way too many!) interviews in recent times.

Undertaker's recent exploits on Cameo also indicate the Deadman's earnest desire to get closer to the fans.

"And then secondly, I've contained myself within that character for so long, I'm creating more opportunities now to get out and meet with my fans and have interactions, more personal interactions with signings and different things. I really enjoy that, and getting to hear some of my fans' stories, and how the character has affected their lives, all that's good. So although I may not be in the ring very often, I'll still be around." H/t 411Mania

The Undertaker's contributions to the business are unparalleled, and he richly deserves to enjoy a peaceful and happy life as a retired man. You can take The Undertaker out of wrestling but never the wrestling out of the 55-year-old legend, and it's safe to say that he would be working in the business in some capacity moving forward.