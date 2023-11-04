Key figure behind Bloodline story reportedly didn't travel to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2023

There have been reports of the brains behind The Bloodline story - one of the longest-running storylines in WWE history. One of the key figures behind it has reportedly not traveled to Riyadh for Crown Jewel 2023.

The name in question is none other than Michael Hayes. You may not know it, but Hayes is rumored to have been involved in producing virtually every Bloodline segment since 2020.

It was reported on Fightful Select that Michael Hayes didn't travel to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2023. This means that he may not be directly involved with how the Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight match plays out:

Expand Tweet

Who are the brains behind The Bloodline story after Vince McMahon was removed as Head of Creative?

Expand Tweet

The Tribal Chief's story has been hailed as one of the best in WWE history and, for many, the best of the 21st century. The company has certainly not put this much time and effort into a story in the modern era, but who are the biggest names involved in how things have unfolded on screen?

It may not surprise you that Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman reportedly have direct input in the Tribal Chief story. It goes without saying that Triple H is one of the key figures behind all of this.

As per Fightful Select, the creative process has remained largely unchanged:

"Both Reigns and Paul Heyman are said to contribute heavily, and did, regardless of the head of creative was Vince McMahon, Triple H, or a combination of the two. Beyond that, Michael Hayes is still tasked with handling the production on most Bloodline-related angles, interviews and segments regardless of show." [H/T - Fightful Select]

In essence - Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Triple H, and Michael Hayes are the biggest driving forces of this story.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here