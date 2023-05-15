Backstage report on who has been responsible for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's tension & teasing a split recently

Since WrestleMania, things have not been going well for Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. While there was tension even before then with Sami Zayn as a thorn in the side of the Tribal Chief, it was seemingly resolved heading into the event.

The heat has been rekindled in recent weeks, especially after SmackDown. Now, a report has stated who has been in charge of producing most Bloodline segments.

Zayn and Owens defeated The Usos at WrestleMania 39— something that Reigns is not too happy about. On top of that, they were unable to win back the titles repeatedly.

Last week on SmackDown, Reigns confronted The Usos, talking about how they were the problem. The Tribal Chief even got physical with them before declaring that he and Solo Sikoa would be challenging for the tag titles instead of Jimmy and Jey.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Michael Hayes has still been the man in charge of booking most of the Bloodline segments post-WrestleMania. He has been helping them backstage with the segments and producing them as well.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse The levels of disrespect from Roman Reigns in these shots are absolutely insane. The levels of disrespect from Roman Reigns in these shots are absolutely insane. https://t.co/bdDbUVKWHH

Roman Reigns' return last week was universally praised, and many fans on social media expressed their happiness that the Bloodline seemed to matter again.

Now, it remains to be seen which direction WWE is going with this.

Do you see Roman Reigns disowning The Usos? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes