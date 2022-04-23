Former WWE Superstar praises Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for inaugural RAW Women's Championship match

Former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd commended Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for their triple threat match at WrestleMania 32.

In 2016, Banks, Flair and Lynch were scheduled to face each other for the now-retired Divas Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. During the pre-show, Hall of Famer Lita unveiled the new RAW Women's Championship and the evolution that was to come in the women's division.

Charlotte Flair was the inaugural RAW Women's Champion, making Lynch tap out to the Figure Eight while The Boss was restricted from entering the ring by Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

During his interaction with DropKick Podcast, Tyson Kidd revealed how impressed he was with their creativity.

"Yeah, so I was watching from home (..) that was less than a year after my neck injury," Kidd said. "So, I took about two years to recover from that. I remember being really impressed with that match. (..) I knew the creativity those women would have, but it was cool to see them even outdo what I kind of thought they were gonna do and see it kind of, come to life."

He also added his awe in watching their rise from NXT to WrestleMania.

"Like I had been around them at that point. I was around them a bunch during their NXT, like their come up and that's when I was doing my NXT stuff. So, it was so cool to see I guess the transition and the progression and the growth of from NXT to Wrestlemania in Dallas." (2:22 - 3:02)

Sasha Banks and Naomi remain undefeated as tag team champions

Sasha Banks and Naomi won the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38 in a fatal four-way match. The duo worked as a tag team from 2015 to 2016.

After their WrestleMania success, The Boss and Glow Connection stated it was the beginning of things to come and that there were still many doors to knock down. Given their history of working together, the women's tag team champions hope to continue to be trailblazers for the women in the industry.

Sasha Banks debuted on NXT in 2012 and is considered to be one of the women involved in the revolution of the women's division. The five-time RAW Women's Champion was also the inaugural women's tag team champion along with Bayley after they won the titles at Elimination Chamber in 2019.

