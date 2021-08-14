"Kidding, you win" - The Rock responds to former WWE Champion's "challenge"

The Rock had a fun Twitter exchange with Kurt Angle, responding to the WWE Hall of Famer's message regarding his new movie, Jungle Cruise.

Kurt Angle went to see the Disney movie with his daughter and stared down the poster featuring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, as seen in a video he posted on Twitter. The two were rivals in WWE during the Attitude Era, with Angle winning his first world title against The Rock at No Mercy in 2000.

The Olympic gold medalist joked that he "can still wrestle one more match" before congratulating The Rock on a great movie. The Rock responded to this "challenge" by claiming that he would lay the SmackDown on Kurt Angle's candy ass despite all of his accomplishments. This was, of course, in jest.

"Just because you’re a multi time heavyweight champion, a Hall of Famer and the only American Olympian to win a Gold medal with a broken neck doesn’t mean I won’t lay the Smackdown on that candy ass of yours, Kurt," The Rock joked. "Kidding, you win. Glad you & the ohana loved Jungle Cruise," he added.

When will The Rock return to WWE?

Rumors have been running wild regarding The Rock potentially returning to WWE later in 2021. He may appear at Survivor Series, which would be the 25th anniversary of his debut in the company.

The Great One recently responded to a question about rumors of his WWE return at the Jungle Cruise premiere, stating that there's nothing in the works. But if he does return, it would likely be to set up a dream match between him and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

The current Universal Champion has spoken about the potential match happening either next year or in 2023, when WrestleMania goes Hollywood.

