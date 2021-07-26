The Rock gives two-word answer about potential WWE return

The past week has seen multiple reports stating that The Rock is set to return to WWE later this year. Amid all the speculation, The Great One has commented on a potential comeback.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new film Jungle Cruise, The Rock was asked if he could tease anything about a potential WWE return for him. He simply said there's nothing, before joking that he was going to team up with his co-star Emily Blunt.

"There's nothing," declared The Rock.

“It’s gonna be me and him,” Blunt joked. “Yeah, it’s gonna be a tag team,” The Rock added. “Gonna be me and him, and there’s gonna be a big fight.”

WWE's reported plans for The Rock for Survivor Series 2021 and WrestleMania 38

While The Rock has denied reports of him returning to WWE later this year, it may prove to be a red herring.

Reports have stated that the 10-time WWE World Champion will return at Survivor Series this November, which will be the 25th anniversary of his debut in the company.

Here is our conversation on @Matmenpodcast regarding the Rock returning at Survivor Serieshttps://t.co/2V96hlf66L — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 22, 2021

The Rock also seems to be a big part of WWE's plans for WrestleMania 38. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast has claimed that the company is looking to book The Great One against his cousin, Roman Reigns, at next year's Show of Shows.

Which matchup for Roman Reigns are you more excited for?



The Rock or John Cena 🍿 pic.twitter.com/7qQAlwuCQi — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) July 2, 2021

If this plan is in the works, it makes complete sense for The Rock to deny the reports to avoid spoiling any major surprises. A match between him and Reigns is the biggest WWE could book for WrestleMania 38.

The company reportedly does have a backup plan if the Hollywood star cannot do a full singles match due to fears of injury. It involves The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag team match against each other, with one of The Usos on either side. However, the singles match is the preferred option.

Do you think The Rock will return to WWE later this year? Let us know in the comments below.

