Major update on The Rock's WWE return - Reports

The most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment, The Rock, is reportedly set to return to WWE later this year. The Rock last appeared on WWE programming on SmackDown's 20th Anniversary in October 2019.

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, the plans are for The Rock to be at this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view:

Hearing from a Source that The Rock is currently planned to be at this year's Survivor Series.

It should be noted that WWE Survivor Series 2021 will mark the 25th anniversary of The Rock's WWE debut. WWE could have a tribute show for him, similar to the one for The Undertaker in 2015.

WWE's plans for The Rock at WrestleMania 38

The rumored plan for The Rock at next year's WrestleMania 38 is to face the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Rock and Roman Reigns are real-life cousins and the story fits perfectly into the family angle of Reigns and The Usos on SmackDown.

WWE also has backup plans in place if The Rock is unable to have a one-on-one match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE's backup plan is to have Roman Reigns and The Rock each team up with one of The Usos to have a tag team match:

"One idea that has been talked about, as the goal is Reigns and Rock in Dallas for the 2022 Mania, is that if concessions have to be made regarding Rock and movies and injury fears, that they do Reigns and an Uso vs. Rock and an Uso, so Rock can be protected from doing too much and it keeps it all in the family with the idea and Rock and Reigns as who is really the tribal chief. Obviously the singles match is the preferred match but any involvement of Rock is preferred over him not doing the show," stated Dave Meltzer.

The Rock's Survivor Series appearance could very well kick-start this highly anticipated feud with Roman Reigns.

