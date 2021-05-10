"Kill The Undertaker" - WWE Hall of Famer recalls Vince McMahon's instructions

The Undertaker is widely considered by many to be the greatest creation of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. However, Vince McMahon wanted to see a debutant "kill" The Undertaker hard. The man in question here is The Great Khali, who recently got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021.

The Great Khali had a remarkable debut on SmackDown after WrestleMania 22. He interrupted the match between The Undertaker and Mark Henry and attacked The Phenom. The sheer size of Khali overshadowed The Deadman, who himself is 6ft 10in tall.

Speaking to Rewind Recap Relive, The Great Khali recalled the advice from Vince McMahon and Michael Hayes to go out and "Kill The Undertaker".

"Vince said, 'I want to debut you' but he didn't say who is my opponent. He gives me a call and says, 'come to TV after WrestleMania.' Same day, Michael Hayes said, 'You have a big day. You need to go out during Mark Henry and fighting and you need to 'Kill The Undertaker.' I was so happy. He tried to explain and Vince said, 'Yes! Kill him hard! Not easy.' That moment was really great. All the world knew who was Great Khali. I want to thank Vince McMahon and WWE for making Great Khali. I appreciate Vince McMahon and WWE," said The Great Khali. (h/t Fightful)

Just watched back Khali's debut. His early run had some good moments, obviously went downhill as he turned more and more into stone. pic.twitter.com/HBpSmP2uZI — Joshua Gagnon — I’m tired. (@HeelDoors) March 24, 2021

The Undertaker had his final farewell from WWE last year

The Undertaker has had one of the most iconic runs in WWE history. After a few not-so-successful gimmicks, Mark Callaway debuted as The Undertaker at Survivor Series 1990 and the rest is history.

After three long decades of digging holes and taking souls, The Phenom had his final farewell at Survivor Series 2020 last year. During his iconic career, The Undertaker became a seven-time world champion in WWE, won the 2007 Royal Rumble match, and also won multiple Tag Team titles with different partners.

One of Undertaker's most memorable accomplishments his undefeated 21-match WrestleMania streak that came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX. While fans have been speculating a return from The Phenom for one more match, he seems to be at peace with his in-ring retirement.