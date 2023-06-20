Killer Kelly kisses a popular female superstar during their match

The pro wrestling world on social media was sent into a frenzy courtesy of Killer Kelly and Taya Valkyrie. During their recent match at Prestige Wrestling, the two women kissed each other.

Valkyrie is currently signed to AEW and has been in the TBS Championship picture. Kelly, meanwhile, is signed under IMPACT Wrestling. Despite that, the two women are seen competing on the independent circuit.

During their match, Valkyrie was the first to kiss Kelly. The latter returned the favor later in the match.

Kelly and Valkyrie have both previously competed in WWE. Kelly debuted for the company on the first night of the 2018 United Kingdom Championship tournament.

She featured in a triple threat number-one contender match for the NXT Women's Championship. But in 2020, the 31-year-old was released by WWE.

Valkyrie had a brief run with WWE after signing for the company in 2021. She immediately went under a name change and was known as Frany Monet. The Canadian superstar was part of WWE until November of the same year and even featured in an NXT Women's Championship Match against Raquel Rodriguez. However, she was released during the same month.

After signing with AEW, Valkyrie unsuccessfully challenged Jade Cargill twice for the TBS Championship. She is still on the hunt for the same title, now held by Kris Statlander.

Killer Kelly has enjoyed an incredible 2023 so far

The year 2023 has been terrific for Killer Kelly at IMPACT Wrestling. She has feuded with superstars including Taylor Wilde, Masha Slamovich, and the debuting KiLynn King.

She also represented Team Tommy Dreamer against Team Bullly Ray in a 10-wrestler Hardcore War back in April at the Rebellion pay-per-view.

However, it's safe to say that Kelly's biggest nemesis of 2023 has been Slamovich. After several weeks of animosity, the two finally collided in a Dog Collar Match at IMPACT Against All Odds, one that Kelly lost.

