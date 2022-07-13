"Everything online can be manipulated" - Former WWE star Killer Kross on the negative impact social media can have on wrestler's careers

Former NXT Champion Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross) has given his thoughts on how social media platforms affect the wrestling business.

Kross was signed to WWE for over a year and found significant success on the NXT brand. During his tenure, he captured the NXT Championship twice before transitioning to the main roster. However, he was released from the promotion in 2021.

During a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, the 36-year-old noted that he would never measure his success in the business from how his online interactions go.

"I mean there's the social media optics of people trying to say that somebody's falling out of relevancy or they're this or they're that, and people get worked up by that. They get scared about that and then there's real life. Real-life is going to the shows and actually meeting and engaging with people right in front of you and having those experiences with the fans."

Kross added:

"Everything online can be manipulated and convoluted and half the time unfortunately it is ,it isn't all the time but I will never base the trajectory of my career and everything I'm doing creatively and what I want to do with my life, based on my reactions." (From 10:55 to 11:39)

Since leaving WWE, the star has returned to the independent scene, where he has performed in promotions like MLW (Major League Wrestling) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Killer Kross on if he plans to work with his wife on-screen again

A noteworthy part of the former WWE star's on-screen gig has been the inclusion of his wife Scarlett Bordeaux as his ringside manager.

Since leaving the company, Killer Kross has predominantly worked on shows without his real-life partner. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he discussed whether fans would see him and Bordeaux work together again.

"I mean, yeah, her and I are open to performing separately; we have all year," said Killer Kross. "There are certain things we want to get out artistically that are only going to be able to be done on our own. But in terms of a television presentation, we just think it would be better for us to be working together, and that's solely based on the fan interaction." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Much like her husband, Scarlett Bordeaux has also begun working for MLW since WWE released her in November of last year. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the wrestling couple.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit SHAK Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far