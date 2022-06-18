"This looks like trash" – Killer Kross recaps seeing his WWE main roster attire for the first time

Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross) recently commented on the company's original ideas for his main roster attire and their plans for him as a RAW star.

Kross arrived in WWE in early 2020. He made a formidable name for himself while performing on NXT. In NXT, he captured the top championship multiple times, establishing himself as a possible future star. However, upon arriving on RAW, Kross was repackaged with a new entrance and attire. His wife and manager, Scarlett, was no longer by his side.

On Two Man Power Trip, Kross spoke about what WWE said his main roster appearance would look like:

"What I was told was this was going to be an upgraded version of what I was previously doing in NXT, upgraded. A bigger and better version of what I did. And they said they wanted to give me new music and they wanted to switch up my entrance a little bit. And then, we got this mock-up of this outfit and it looked cheap and horrendous and I said, ‘Surely this is just a concept? This is not what they’re actually trying to manufacture or engineer because this is a billion-dollar company and this looks like trash.’ Sure enough, the day comes, we get the costume and I was, like, ‘Boy, I don’t know about this.'" (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Following a lackluster run on RAW, Kross was released in November 2021. He has since returned to the independent wrestling scene, capturing various titles.

Killer Kross on his main roster debut match against Jeff Hardy

While he was running roughshod over NXT as a champion, fans on RAW got to witness Karrion Kross' surprise appearance in July 2021.

However, after being booked as an outright monster, Kross suffered his first pinfall loss in WWE after facing Jeff Hardy in a match that lasted less than two minutes.

Continuing his conversation on Two Man Power Trip, Kross said he struggled to understand the match and the situation WWE put him in:

"It didn’t seem like this was going to produce anything that was gonna provide a strong return. So I just didn’t get it. I didn’t understand it. I went out there and I did my absolute best. I did everything exactly what they asked me to do. I didn’t drag my feet about it, nothing. I try to look on the bright side of everything." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Considering how well booked he was in NXT, Killer Kross' RAW stint can be seen as one of the most unsatisfactory runs a former NXT Champion has ever had on WWE's main roster.

