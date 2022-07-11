Killer Kross opens up about his biggest concern while teaming up with his wife (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross (a.k.a. Karrion Kross) recently shared his biggest concern about teaming up with his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux.

Even before they made their way to NXT, Killer Kross and Bordeaux were a dominant force to be reckoned with. They worked in tandem when Kross made his first appearance on the developmental brand in 2020, with Bordeaux acting as the on-screen manager and valet. They were released from WWE in November 2021, a few months after Kross made his main roster debut.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam, the former NXT Champion was asked about his experience teaming up with his wife. He then shared that one of his major concerns was people viewing Scarlett Bordeaux as simply his valet. He also did not want Bordeaux to remain simply as his mouthpiece.

"My biggest concern was, I don't want her to just be this person that's walking next to me. Because then there's no significance, there's no importance. It's interchangeable, it's not important. And you know, I love doing vignettes and getting live my time and stuff like that. I also did not want to completely erase myself, my own abilities out of the picture introducing her, and having her be like a primary mic piece," Kross stated. [6:13 - 6:37]

During his time with the developmental brand, Kross was able to become the NXT Champion twice. He first captured the gold after defeating Keith Lee but had to relinquish it due to injury. Killer Kross won the title the second time around after defeating Finn Balor but then lost it to Samoa Joe.

Killer Kross talks about creating his NXT Character with Scarlett Bordeaux

In the same interview, the former NXT Champion continued talking about his time in the developmental brand with his wife.

Killer Kross complimented his partner's ability to entertain the crowd and understand the vision for their pairing.

"It was stimulus creating them [their NXT characters] with her [Scarlett Bordeaux] because she gets it, she knows who her target audience is. Her self-awareness as a performer, she knows who she is. She knows what she's capable of, she knows her strengths and weaknesses, she knows what people are thinking when they look at her, she plays to it without ego, without any sort of insecurity or anything like that." [7:00-7:27]

For now, both superstars have returned to the independent scene following their release. The pair have also taken a step forward in their personal lives as they got married in April this year.

